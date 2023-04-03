DP Lawmakers to Visit Japan over Fukushima Water Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will visit Japan in relation to Tokyo's planned release of radioactive wastewater into the sea from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.Rep. Wi Seong-gon and several other lawmakers from the DP's task force on the Fukushima water release plan will depart for a three-day trip to Japan on Thursday.The lawmakers will meet with a civic group and nuclear safety experts in Tokyo on Thursday before visiting the headquarters of the Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO), the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.They plan to deliver their requests to TEPCO, including materials related to nuclear power plant contamination.On Friday, the lawmakers will conduct on-site inspections near the crippled power plant and meet with residents, workers at the facility and lawmakers in the region.Members of the task force visited the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday to convey their concerns about the water discharge plan.