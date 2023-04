Photo : Getty Images Bank

The U.S. Department of Defense said that the United States continues to work with its allies and partners to help Ukraine secure ammunition for use in its war with Russia.Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh made the remarks on Wednesday during a press briefing when asked about the U.S.' stocks of ammunition for the war.With a focus on military readiness and munitions reserves, the spokesperson said that the U.S. is directing efforts toward acquisition through the continuation of contracting to not only supply Ukraine but replenish its own stocks.Asked if ammunition secured from South Korea would be supplied to Ukraine, Singh declined to comment on details on the matter, stating simply that the U.S. has stocks all around the world it can draw from and utilize when deemed necessary.