UN Panel: N. Korea Continues to Produce Nuclear Materials

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report by UN experts states that North Korea has not conducted a nuclear test but appears to be continuing to produce nuclear materials.The North Korea sanctions committee of the UN Security Council released the assessment by experts on Wednesday that amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the North launched a total of 73 ballistic missiles last year, including eight intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) test launches, while operating its nuclear facilities.The expert panel said that the North also tested a high-thrust solid-fuel engine that appears to be part of the development of a new ICBM, and passed new legislation permitting preemptive nuclear strikes last year.It added that hacker groups affiliated with the North Korean government are believed to have stolen the largest-ever amount of cryptocurrency assets last year to fund nuclear weapons development.The panel said that the regime continues to violate maritime sanctions by using ships to illegally import refined oil products and coal.The latest report contains the current implementation status of UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea from the end of July last year to the end of January this year.