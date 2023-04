Photo : YONHAP News

A Busan court has ruled in favor of Pusan National University in its decision to revoke the 2015 medical school admission of the daughter of former justice minister Cho Kuk.The Busan District Court on Thursday dismissed Cho Min's appeal against the university's admission cancellation amid purported illegalities in her application, describing the school’s process as just and reasonable.Although the admission is set to be nullified and Cho stripped of her medical school graduate status 30 days after the delivery of the latest ruling, the timeline may be drawn out should she appeal or seek another injunction.In April of 2022, the university revoked Cho's admission after her mother was convicted of multiple counts of fraud, including the submission of false documents, to facilitate acceptance to prestigious schools.