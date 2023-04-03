Menu Content

Economy

Gov’t to Inject 13 Tln Won in Private Investment Projects This Year

Written: 2023-04-06 13:33:44Updated: 2023-04-06 15:36:39

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to help launch private investment projects worth 13 trillion won this year in a bid to proactively respond to risks of an economic downturn.

The measures were discussed during an emergency economic meeting presided over by finance minister Choo Kyung-ho on Thursday.

The government will first consider projects similar to existing ones regarding the construction of roads, railways and sewage treatment facilities, diversifying eligibility assessments to include a project's creativity and efficiency and simplifying the process.

It will support the acceleration of previously pledged projects worth eight-point-nine trillion won this year, which will include a push to complete a review of eligibility within the year's first half.

The government is aiming to implement over 50-point-eight percent of infrastructure projects worth four-point-35 trillion won planned for this year by the end of June.
