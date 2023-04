Photo : YONHAP News

A cold snap is in the forecast for Friday after the rain begins to subside in most parts of the country.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday, cold air from a continental anticyclone over eastern China will move in on the country on Friday and Saturday.Morning lows are forecast to dip to between two and ten degrees Celsius on Friday and from minus-two to six degrees on Saturday.Although daytime highs will be between 12 and 20 degrees on Friday and 13 and 17 degrees on Saturday, strong winds will likely prompt the wind chill to bring the feels-like temperature down.While mercury levels are predicted to begin to rise starting Sunday as warm air enters from the west, yellow dust from the Inner Mongolia plateau and the Gobi Desert are forecast to blanket the country next week.