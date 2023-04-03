Yoon Orders Full Efforts from Police, Prosecution against Drug Rings

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the prosecution and police to mobilize full investigative capacities to root out drug trafficking organizations and seize all ill-gotten gains.Yoon’s spokesperson, Lee Do-woon, said in a written briefing on Thursday that the president issued the order after reading media reports about a group that handed out drug-laced beverages to high school students in education hotspots in Seoul’s Gangnam District.Lee quoted Yoon as saying that it is shocking that drugs have made their way to high school students.On Wednesday, the Gangnam Police Station said it rounded up a woman in her 40s earlier in the day and charged her with violating the Narcotics Control Act, with a man in his 40s turning himself in several hours later.According to police, the pair and two accomplices on Monday distributed spiked drinks to high school students, claiming that the drink helps enhance memory and concentration.Police found traces of methamphetamine in the said drinks. So far, they have received a total of six reports regarding the drinks and are tracking two other suspects.Police say this drink is in a plastic bottle with a label that reads “Enhances memory and concentration” and “Mega ADHD.” The bottom of the bottle bears the name of a major South Korean pharmaceutical company.