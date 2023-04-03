N. Korea Faces Severe Drought as Farming Season in Full Swing

Photo : YONHAP News

A severe drought striking in the middle of the farming season has induced alarm in North Korea.The regime's dominant newspaper and political mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, on Thursday urged the entire population, not only the farmers, to contribute to farming as a national priority.It added that the aims and tasks for agricultural development are vast before specifying the list, which includes a complete irrigation system in preparation for abnormal weather conditions, new and highly efficient agricultural machinery, the cultivation of tidal flats and a search for new land.A separate article on the same day emphasized the cultivation of tidal flats, in particular, applauding the construction workers of the flats as "great patriots and soldiers of peace."Previously, various North Korean state media forecast that rainfall would be below average, reporting on urgent watering measures that were being taken to respond to the drought.