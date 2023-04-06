IAEA Report on Safety of Fukushima Water Plan Notes Need to Improve Environmental Impact Assessment

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The International Atomic Energy Agency has released a new report on the safety of the planned discharge of contaminated water from Japan’s tsunami-affected Fukushima nuclear power plant. The report found that Tokyo’s plan is largely compliant with regulations and appears to be well prepared but called for more critical analysis of the impact of the treated radioactive water on the environment and neighboring countries.Tom McCarthy has this report.Report: The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Task Force released a report on Wednesday on its review of safety for Japan’s plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.In it, the agency encouraged Tokyo’s efforts but required more clarification on some aspects including that of its expected impact on the immediate marine biology, which is what Seoul has been concerned about.In its fourth report published on Wednesday, the task force assessed that while the Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO), the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, has a reliable and sustainable radiation protection program, there is room for improvement in its Radiological Environmental Impact Assessment.The report made particular note of TEPCO’s efforts, praising the clear commitment to and ownership of the plan as well as a clear evidence of self-regulation, praising the company’s “large efforts” to design a system that protects against unexpected or low-probability occurrences.Regarding the radiological environmental impact assessment, the Task Force said it made a number of suggestions regarding aspects that required further justification or explanation of its assumptions and methodology.The assessment section called for a better justification for not considering the effect on humans from consuming fish from within a three-kilometer radius of the site, noting that seafood in this area is likely to be more affected by any contamination than that in commercial fishing zones.The issue has been a contentious barb in bilateral relations between Seoul and Tokyo, with concerns in South Korea that the release may have far-reaching effects on marine life and the fisheries industry, prompting embargo on seafood imports from the Fukushima area in 2013 that is still in effect.Following IAEA’s latest report, the South Korean Prime Minister’s office released a statement saying that the government is conducting a thorough and comprehensive analysis of the data and report by the IAEA and Japanese authorities from a technical and scientific standpoint.The IAEA also recommended in its report that TEPCO expand its marine dispersion model beyond the current 490-by-270-kilometer area to clearly show that quantities of radioactive isotopes are not a threat to neighboring countries.The Task Force requested a description of the power company’s efforts to measure post-discharge water against the pre-discharge “baseline” samples, and what actions will be taken should the results differ from the impact assessment.The report broadly determined that TEPCO has made significant progress to update its plans in accordance with feedback from the Task Force, with a comprehensive report forthcoming within the year before the discharge begins.Tom McCarthy, KBS WORLD Radio News.