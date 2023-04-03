Over 2,360 Declassified Diplomatic Documents Released

Photo : YONHAP News

Over two-thousand-360 books of diplomatic documents that have been declassified after 30 years have been released by the foreign ministry on Thursday.The documents from 1992, a year after the two Koreas jointly declared their intention to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, cover Pyongyang’s engagement in the first high-level dialogue with Washington as a part of its appeasement strategy with the U.S. at the time.Following the meeting in January that year, the U.S. assessed that North Korea had seemingly recognized the existence of U.S. forces on the peninsula as a "source of stability," according to the documents.Ahead of Seoul's forging of diplomatic ties with Beijing in August 1992, then-Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui urged a visiting South Korean delegation to slow down efforts to improve ties with China as the communist government was soon expected to collapse.As Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of Korean women began to surface, Seoul called for compensation from Tokyo and historical corrections in school texts during a working-level diplomatic session in February, 1992.In response, Tokyo said that while it believes that measures should be taken, Seoul’s contention with the 1965 bilateral normalization treaty would threaten the foundation of their relations.