Ex-Justice Minister's Daughter to Appeal to Court Ruling for PNU

Photo : KBS News

The daughter of former justice minister Cho Kuk has vowed to appeal a regional court's decision that ruled in favor of Pusan National University in its decision to revoke her medical school admission.The legal team of the daughter, Cho Min, said on Thursday that they will fight again against the illegality and injustice of the university's decision, emphasizing that the school's internal probe found the forged documents had no bearing on her admission.Earlier, the Busan District Court dismissed Cho Min's appeal against the university's admission cancellation amid purported illegalities in her application, describing the school’s process as just and reasonable.With that, the welfare ministry announced that if the cancellation of the admission is finalized, it will proceed with canceling Cho's medical license in accordance with the law.Last April, the state-run university canceled the younger Cho’s 2015 admission after the Supreme Court convicted her mother of forging some of the academic credentials used in the application.