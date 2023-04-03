S. Korea Vows to Maintain Tight System following IAEA's Report on Japan's Fukushima Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has vowed rigorous monitoring to protect the safety of the seas and marine products after the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) released a new report on the safety of Japan's plan to discharge treated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.The Office for Government Policy Coordination emphasized in a press release on Thursday that the government was carrying out a comprehensive scientific and technical analysis of Japan's plan, which will be disclosed in the future.It added that radioactive levels in the waters around the country show that since 2011, concentration in the marine environment and marine products is at a similar level to that before the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster.Also, radiation tests on marine products from domestic waters will be expanded from the current one-hundred species to all from this year.In the IAEA report, the agency evaluated Japan's plans to be "sufficiently conservative yet realistic," adding that they may have further questions on the detailed methodology following a more analytical review.