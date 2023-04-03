Bipartisan Lawmakers, Business Leaders to Join Yoon's Trip to US

Photo : YONHAP News

A bipartisan delegation of lawmakers will accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol on his upcoming state visit to the United States later this month.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said on Thursday during a press briefing that lawmakers will accompany Yoon on the trip as part of a special entourage, expressing hope that they will play a significant role in diplomacy representing the country's national interests.A senior official at the top office confirmed that opposition lawmakers are included in the special entourage although it has not been finalized.Yoon's office is reportedly contacting lawmakers who will join Yoon's trip, mainly from the Parliamentary Diplomacy Forum on the United States, a parliamentary group for diplomacy with the U.S.The bipartisan delegation is expected to engage in parliamentary diplomacy when President Yoon gives a joint speech to the U.S. Congress on April 27 or meets with congressional officials.The heads of the country's major conglomerates are also likely to accompany Yoon on the state visit to the U.S., which will be the first in 12 years.Top executives who were part of the economic delegation to the United Arab Emirates earlier this year will likely once again join Yoon.In January, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won accompanied Yoon on his visit to the UAE.