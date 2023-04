Photo : YONHAP News

BTS member Suga has been appointed an ambassador for the U.S. National Basketball Association(NBA).The NBA announced on Thursday in a Twitter post that it named BTS star Suga an official NBA ambassador, releasing a video of his interview.In the video, the rapper/singer who is widely known among fans for being a long-time baseball fan said that he was proud to announce that he’s now an NBA ambassador, adding it's a great honor as he has loved the sport since childhood.Suga said in an interview in 2021 that Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers was his favorite player, and that he preferred to root for the underdog rather than famous teams. In response, Lillard posted an update on social network page, saying he appreciated Suga's support, and that he does not take it lightly.