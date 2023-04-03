BIE Delegation Chief: Busan Has Everything Needed to Host 2030 World Expo

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions, or BIE, said that Busan City has everything needed to host the 2030 World Expo.Patrick Specht, president of the BIE's Administration and Budget Committee, made the remarks on Thursday in a press conference after a five-day on-site inspection of the city's bid to host World Expo 2030.The BIE delegation chief said that the inspection team received a warm welcome from the people of the city and had good experiences during the trip.Specht said that the on-site inspection is aimed at verifying if the city is capable of hosting the event, in terms of finances, logistics, political, corporate and citizens' support.The BIE inspection team landed at Incheon International Airport on Sunday and received a briefing on Busan's preparations for the event in four rounds of presentations in Seoul and Busan. The delegates also visited various facilities and sites for their on-site assessment.The BIE delegates will wrap up their five-day inspection after watching a large-scale maritime fireworks display scheduled to take place over Gwangalli Beach on Thursday night.They plan to leave South Korea on Friday via Busan's Gimhae International Airport and Incheon International Airport.