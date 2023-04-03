Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

BIE Delegation Chief: Busan Has Everything Needed to Host 2030 World Expo

Written: 2023-04-06 18:05:43Updated: 2023-04-06 18:45:59

BIE Delegation Chief: Busan Has Everything Needed to Host 2030 World Expo

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions, or BIE, said that Busan City has everything needed to host the 2030 World Expo.

Patrick Specht, president of the BIE's Administration and Budget Committee, made the remarks on Thursday in a press conference after a five-day on-site inspection of the city's bid to host World Expo 2030.

The BIE delegation chief said that the inspection team received a warm welcome from the people of the city and had good experiences during the trip.

Specht said that the on-site inspection is aimed at verifying if the city is capable of hosting the event, in terms of finances, logistics, political, corporate and citizens' support.

The BIE inspection team landed at Incheon International Airport on Sunday and received a briefing on Busan's preparations for the event in four rounds of presentations in Seoul and Busan. The delegates also visited various facilities and sites for their on-site assessment. 

The BIE delegates will wrap up their five-day inspection after watching a large-scale maritime fireworks display scheduled to take place over Gwangalli Beach on Thursday night.

They plan to leave South Korea on Friday via Busan's Gimhae International Airport and Incheon International Airport.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >