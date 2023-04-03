Defense Minister: S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Security Talks This Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup said on Thursday that senior defense officials of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold trilateral talks later this month.The minister confirmed that the deputy minister-level trilateral meeting will take place this month when asked by an opposition lawmaker during a parliamentary defense committee session.Lee did not elaborate on the possible agenda for the meeting, but the three-way talks are expected to focus on ways to respond to North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats, such as sharing of missile warning data.During the parliamentary session, the defense ministry rejected some opposition lawmakers' claims that South Korea sharing missile warning data with Japan will only benefit Tokyo.Vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul said that South Korea has an advantage in terms of accuracy in the early stage of a North Korean missile launch as it is closer, but the missile's point of impact can be more accurately assessed when farther away.