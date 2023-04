Photo : YONHAP News

Fine dust levels are expected to soar on Friday in most parts of the nation.The National Institute of Environmental Research predicted that the level of fine dust, or particulate matter smaller than ten micrometers in diameter, to be "very bad" in Jeolla provinces and the central region except eastern Gangwon Province, while “bad" is expected for parts of Gyeongsang provinces.In the afternoon, incoming yellow dust from China is expected to worsen fine dust levels in the country's western regions. Fine dust levels are forecast to remain high until Saturday in the central region due to the yellow dust.Meanwhile, emergency fine dust reduction measures are being enforced in the parts of the country, with the environment ministry implementing the restrictions in Gwangju, Daejeon, South Chungcheong, North and South Jeolla provinces from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.