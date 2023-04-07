Current Account Posts Deficit for Second Month in Feb.

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's current account posted a deficit for the second straight month in February due to sluggish exports.According to tentative data released by the Bank of Korea on Friday, the country's current account balance logged a deficit of 520 million U.S. dollars in February, compared to a surplus of five-point-87 billion dollars a year earlier.The balance of goods posted a deficit of one-point-three billion dollars in February, logging a shortfall for the fifth consecutive month as it plunged by five-point-65 billion dollars from a surplus of four-point-35 billion dollars a year earlier.Exports slipped six-point-three percent on-year in February, the sixth straight month of decline since September last year, while imports increased four-point-six percent on-year.The balance of services also marked a shortfall of two-point-03 billion dollars, swinging from a surplus of 90 million dollars a year ago.