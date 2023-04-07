US Congress Invites Pres. Yoon to Address Joint Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Congress has formally invited President Yoon Suk Yeol to address a joint session on April 27 during his state visit to the U.S.U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy posted a formal invitation on his office’s website on Thursday in the name of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and himself.In the invitation dated from Tuesday, the congressional leaders said that on behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, it is their honor to invite President Yoon to address a Joint Meeting of Congress.The invitation said that with this year marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the two nations, it is an especially important time to reflect on the achievements of their partnership and to reaffirm their shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity and global peace.It added that the relationship between the U.S. and South Korea is one of great importance and significance and Yoon's leadership has been instrumental in strengthening this partnership.The invitation also said that the joint meeting would provide an ideal platform for Yoon to share his vision for the future of the U.S.-Korea alliance and to highlight the progress that has been made in recent years.President Yoon received an official request to give a speech to the Congress from U.S. House Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, who paid a visit to Yoon along with eight other U.S. Representatives on Wednesday.