Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the International Monetary Fund(IMF) has warned that the world economy is looking at its slowest growth in three decades over the next five years.IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva presented the gloomy outlook on Thursday in an event in Washington ahead of the annual IMF-World Bank spring meetings next week.The IMF chief said that the growth of the world economy is expected to remain around three percent over the next five years, calling it the lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990.The estimate is well below the average annual growth of three-point-eight percent from the past two decades.In its January report on growth in 2023, the IMF revised up its estimate for global growth to two-point-nine percent but dropped South Korea’s projection from two percent to one-point-seven percent. An updated world economic outlook is set to be released next Tuesday.