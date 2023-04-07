US Vice President Visits Hanwha Q Cells Solar Panel Plant in Georgia

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris paid a visit to the Hanhwa Q Cells plant outside Atlanta, Georgia to announce a deal that will bring millions of solar panels to thousands of homes and businesses in the United States.In her visit on Thursday, the vice president announced a deal between the unit of South Korea’s Hanhwa Solutions and Virginia-based Summit Ridge Energy that she said will provide solar power to places that have struggled to utilize it, such as low-income households.Under the deal, Q Cells and Summit Ridge Energy will produce two-point-five million solar panels to generate one-point-two gigawatts of energy to an estimated 140-thousand homes and businesses.Noting that the project will be the largest community solar effort in U.S. history, Harris touted it as a part of the Biden administration's "Investing in America" policy.Hanwha Solutions said in January that it will invest two-point-five billion dollars to expand its Dalton, Georgia plant and build another facility in nearby Cartersville. Q Cells projects that it will supply about 30 percent of the total U.S. solar panel demand by 2027.