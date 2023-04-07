Yoon to Bolster Reserve Forces as Military Faces Decline in Recruits

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol intends to bolster the country’s reserve forces as the military stares down a decline in recruits on the back of the low birth rate while North Korea advances its security threats.In a congratulatory message marking the 55th Reserve Forces Day on Friday, Yoon credited their efforts and devotion to the nation in advancing liberal democracy and economic growth based on a strong security.The president promised to upgrade the weapons systems of the reserve forces to the level of those used by standing troops and to expand the operations of their part-time mobilization.With a number of ceremonies scheduled to be held to mark the day, the defense ministry said 24 organizations and 281 individuals will be awarded for their contributions to the development of the reserve forces.Since it was established in 1968, the reserves have participated in over 90 battles and 40 disaster response efforts.