N. Korea Ramps Up Criticisms against S. Korea-US Joint Drills in Labor Rally

Written: 2023-04-07 11:23:27Updated: 2023-04-07 16:29:12

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea ramped up criticism against Seoul and Washington's regular combined military exercises during a gathering of laborers on Thursday.

The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Friday that a meeting aimed at wiping out the allied forces was held at the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities in South Hwanghae Province.

The news agency said participants of the meeting slammed Seoul and Washington for engaging in reckless military drills and openly expressing their intent to use nuclear weapons against the regime, escalating tensions on the peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war.

It added that the participants pledged to declare victory in a conflict against the U.S. and South Korea.

Aside from its apparent retaliatory military provocations this week, Pyongyang has been seeking to instill animosity against the allies among the North Korean people by staging rallies around the country.
