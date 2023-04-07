Nuke Envoys Call for Repatriation of N. Korean Workers per UNSC Resolutions

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan called for the repatriation of all North Koreans working overseas to provide foreign currency to Pyongyang in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2397.In a joint statement by South Korean chief negotiator Kim Gunn and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, after a trilateral meeting in Seoul on Friday, the trio urged UN member states to fully implement the sanction adopted in 2017.Designed to cut off external financing for North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, the resolution was quickly followed up by the adoption of Resolution 2375, suspending the authorization or extension of work permits for North Korean laborers.The envoys pressed UN members to abide by both resolutions and take action against the North's attempts to evade the sanctions.Enforcement of the resolutions was effectively halted during the COVID-19 pandemic as Pyongyang locked down its borders in early 2020.The three countries have raised the issue amid signs that Pyongyang may reopen, such as the recent entry of Wang Yajun, the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to North Korea.