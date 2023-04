Photo : YONHAP News

Three-term ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Yun Jae-ok has been elected as the new party floor leader.Yun secured 65 out of 109 votes cast by PPP representatives on Friday beating out four-term Rep. Kim Hack-yong, who won 44 votes.Yun pledged to successfully negotiate with the opposition and to handle parliamentary issues in an efficient and fair manner.He also promised to deliver public sentiment to the president based on mutual trust and to bring the party to another victory in next year's general elections through a fair nomination process.A three-term representative of Daegu's Dalseo-B district, Yun had served as the chief deputy floor leader and chaired the parliamentary national policy committee, and worked closely with President Yoon Suk Yeol during last year's presidential election as head of the situation room under the party's central election headquarters.