DP Lawmaker Questions Credibility of IAEA Report on Safety of Japan's Fukushima Water Discharge Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

An opposition lawmaker has questioned the credibility of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Task Force’s latest safety report on Japan’s plan to discharge contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.Main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Wi Seong-gon told South Korean and Japanese reporters in Tokyo on Thursday that while he recognizes the IAEA’s authority, even Japanese experts don’t believe the task force’s latest report is trustworthy.Wi is visiting Japan with three other DP lawmakers as part of the party’s group charged with addressing Japan’s plan to release contaminated water from the Fukushima plant.The lawmaker quoted some Japanese experts as saying that the IAEA is not disclosing objective and transparent information but rather that which is favorable to it.In its fourth report published on Wednesday, the Task Force assessed that the Tokyo Electric Power Company, the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, has a reliable and sustainable radiation protection program.Regarding the radiological environmental impact assessment, the Task Force said it made a number of suggestions where further justification or explanation of the assumptions and methodology should be provided, in particular with the effect on seafood from the region.