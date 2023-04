Photo : YONHAP News

First vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong has reportedly received an agrément from Washington as the new South Korean ambassador to the United States.According to sources familiar with the issue on Friday, Cho recently received the diplomatic recognition of members of a foreign mission and will begin his ambassadorial duties from next week at the earliest.Cho will therefore be the top South Korean diplomat in the U.S. during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit on April 26.Washington is regarded to have given an agrément to Cho in the shortest time ever for a South Korean ambassador, with the move coming roughly a week after Cho was nominated to the top post, far quicker than the usual four to six weeks.Cho was named as the replacement for Ambassador Cho Tae-yong, who was tapped to replace Kim Sung-han as national security adviser last Wednesday.