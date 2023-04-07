Police Raid Gov’t Offices in Gyeonggi over Walkway Collapse

Photo : KBS News

Police investigating the deadly collapse of a walkway on a bridge in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province have raided City Hall and the Bundang District Office.Officials were also dispatched to five companies tasked with bridge inspections in the simultaneous raids that began at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, a day after police received approval for search warrants.Based on materials seized from the search, the police will look into any possible defects in the bridge's design and construction and also examine details of repair work and safety inspections.One police official promised that the agency will do its best to determine the cause of the accident based on an analysis of the records and questioning of relevant figures amid growing calls for serious civil disaster charges to be applied for the first time ever.Passed into law in January 2022, Serious Disaster Punishment Act holds liable the heads of businesses or entities, including heads of municipal governments, for grave or fatal accidents under their purview.One person died and another was injured after a pedestrian passage alongside Jeongja Bridge collapsed Wednesday morning. The passage is one of two walkways installed on both sides of the 108 meter long six-lane bridge built in 1993.