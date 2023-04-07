Japanese FM Reiterates Reparation Claims Resolved by 1965 Treaty

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has reiterated Tokyo's stance that the rights by individuals to claim compensation from Japan was completely resolved through a 1965 bilateral treaty.Hayashi made the comment in a Friday press conference when asked whether Japan's position on the issue would change following the disclosure of a South Korean diplomatic document.Seoul's foreign ministry on Thursday disclosed a declassified paper that shows that negotiators of the 1965 treaty normalizing South Korea-Japan relations agreed that the accord did not address issues of rights by individuals.According to the document, Min Choong-sik, who was senior presidential secretary for political affairs when the treaty was signed, said at an international forum in 1991 that there was a tacit perception of consensus between the negotiators of the two sides that the deal signified a solution between governments and would not resolve issues related to individual rights.Tokyo has maintained that all reparation issues surrounding its colonial occupation of the Korean Peninsula, including the issue of wartime forced labor, were settled under the 1965 treaty.