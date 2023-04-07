Committee for Busan's World Expo Vows to Boost Efforts to Nab Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

Busan's bid committee for the 2030 World Expo says it will boost efforts to tout South Korea's second largest city as being perfectly suited to host the prestigious event.Park Eun-ha, chair of the citizens committee for Busan's bid, laid out plans for the next seven months in a press conference on Friday following the departure of the inspection delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions, or BIE.Following an on-site inspection by a BIE delegation, Park said the remaining months leading up to the winner's announcement in November is as important and that it's necessary to promote the fervor of Busan citizens and their support for the bid.Busan and Saudi capital Riyadh are regarded as frontrunners in the race to win the Expo bid.Park vowed to advocate Busan 2030 as a platform to solve pending issues, and not just an exhibition, in connection with NGOs and civic groups and expressed plans to hold a series of programs led by citizens aimed at advertising Busan's appeal.The citizen committee launched in 2014 played a vital role during the inspection period, hosting welcome events and a fireworks display for the delegates.In Busan, the BIE team toured proposed expo venues, listened to presentations by the bid committee, checked on preparations and gauged support from the public. Its chief, Patrick Specht, said that Busan has everything needed to host the 2030 World Expo.