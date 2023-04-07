Minister Says Promoting Truth of N. Korea Will Help Attain Basic Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kwon Young-se has vowed efforts to accurately promote the harsh realities of North Korea to substantially improve its human rights situation.Speaking at a forum marking the founding anniversary of the Korea Institute for National Unification on Friday, Kwon noted the government's first ever disclosure of its North Korean human rights report this year saying this is just the first step in unveiling the true facts about North Korea at home and abroad.He said promoting the reality is not to embarrass Pyongyang but to help North Korean people enjoy their due rights as human beings.Kwon said Seoul must more proactively tackle the North Korea issue and related risks and the Yoon Suk Yeol administration will establish a new vision and policy measures regarding unification that can last for generations.He said for this year, a planning committee will launch also involving the private sector to facilitate public discussions on unification.The minister urged North Korea to stop its miscalculations and misjudgments and engage in endeavors to build a bright future for the Korean Peninsula.He added that preparations will be ready to make good on Seoul's pledged "bold initiative" of economic assistance whenever the North returns to denuclearization dialogue.