Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday tapped ambassador to Russia Chang Ho-jin as first vice foreign minister, according to top office spokesperson Lee Do-woon.This comes as current vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong was nominated to be ambassador to the United States after current envoy Cho Tae-yong was named national security advisor following the sudden departure of Kim Sung-han.A career diplomat, Chang Ho-jin previously served as ambassador to Cambodia and the foreign ministry's North America bureau chief.