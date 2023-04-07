N. Korea Unresponsive to Regular Contact via Liaison Office, Military Hotline

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has failed to respond to its daily contact with South Korea through inter-Korean communication lines both in the morning and the afternoon.In a text message to reporters, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday there was no opening call via the liaison line at 9 a.m. as Pyongyang did not answer.The ministry said an inspection did not find any problem with the communication line on the South Korean side and that it will closely monitor the situation, including a possible technical issue on the North Korean side.A military official also said the North did not respond to the military hotline opening call at 9 p.m. The two Koreas hold regular phone calls twice a day at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. via their joint liaison office channel as well as the military communication line.This comes as Pyongyang on Thursday refused to accept Seoul's notice demanding an end to the unauthorized use of South Korean built facilities inside the now-shuttered Gaeseong Industrial Complex.Seoul warned that necessary steps will be taken should the North fail to respond to its call for an immediate suspension of infrastructure use.