Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim has expressed anticipation for President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming state visit to Washington.In talks with unification minister Kwon Young-se in Seoul on Friday, Kim said the visit will be a historic occasion to highlight for the international community the strength of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.He said he is glad that Seoul and Washington, together with Tokyo, are working closely on issues related to North Korea.Kwon voiced expectations of more solid bilateral relations on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the alliance this year, and that this will help enhance coordination on matters regarding the Korean Peninsula and inter-Korean ties.