Inter-Korea

Written: 2023-04-08 11:45:02Updated: 2023-04-08 16:30:30

KCNA: N. Korea Conducted Another Underwater Nuclear Drone Test

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said Saturday it carried out another test of an underwater nuclear-capable attack drone this week.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said a national defense science research institute, which it did not identify, tested its “Haeil-2” underwater strategic weapon system from April 4 to the 7. 

It said the test drone departed from Kajin Port, Kumya County in South Hamgyong Province on Tuesday, and cruised some one-thousand kilometers along an oval and eight-shaped course set in the East Sea, for 71 hours and six minutes. The drone reportedly reached target waters Friday afternoon and accurately detonated a mock underwater target.

The KCNA claimed the test perfectly verified the weapon system's reliability and lethal strike capability.

It added the system will serve as a prospective military potential of the armed forces essential for containing the evolving military actions of enemies, removing threats and defending the country.

The provocation marks the regime's third claimed test of the underwater nuclear attack drone Haeil and comes eleven days after the North said on March 28 that the Haeil-1 drone was detonated underwater.
