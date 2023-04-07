Top Security Advisors of S. Korea, Japan Hold Phone Talks

Photo : KBS News

Newly appointed national security advisor Cho Tae-yong held his first video conference with Japanese counterpart Takeo Akiba on Friday and agreed to further details of their cooperation in various fields following President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent visit to Japan.The two security chiefs shared a consensus that North Korea's continued provocations posed an escalating threat to the international community and agreed to step up bilateral coordination and also with the U.S. in response.Cho stressed that the two nations should advocate facts on North Korean human rights including those related to abductees, POWs, detainees, defectors and separated families to the international community. Akiba concurred on the matter, according to Seoul's presidential office.The two sides also agreed to exert joint efforts to expedite peace and prosperity in the Indo Pacific and work together for a successful Group-of-seven summit scheduled in Japan's Hiroshima in May, to which President Yoon has been invited.The security chiefs also agreed to maintain their close consultations.