Gas Prices Up, Diesel Down This Week

The price of gasoline has topped the one-thousand-600-won-mark for the first time in four months.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gas sold at pumps nationwide rose seven-point-three won to one-thousand-600-point-nine won per liter in the first week of April, marking the first rise after a two week decline.It's the first time in four months since early December that the weekly gas price exceeded 16-hundred won.The average price of diesel this week dipped zero-point-nine won to one-thousand-520-point-eight won per liter, maintaining its downward trend for the 20th consecutive week.As for international oil prices, the Dubai crude gained seven dollars 30 cents to reach 84 dollars 70 a barrel.An official at the Korea National Oil Corporation said that global gasoline prices jumped following the production cut announcement by OPEC Plus and forecast that prices of not only gas but also diesel will likely rise next week at home.