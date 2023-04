Photo : YONHAP News

A new single by BTS member Suga featuring K-pop singer-songwriter IU has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 87 countries, according to BTS' agency Big Hit Music.The song "People Pt.2" has topped charts in numerous countries including the U.S., UK, and Canada as of 9 a.m. Saturday.Its official music video has surpassed seven-point-three million views on YouTube as of 3 p.m.The seven-member boy band BTS announced in June last year that they are going on a hiatus from performing as a team to focus on individual projects and military service. Since, its members J-Hope, RM and Jimin have put out solo albums."People Pt.2" is a pre-release track from Suga's first official solo album titled "D-DAY" set for release on April 21.