Politics Police Arrest Man, Detains Wife in Murder for Hire Investigation

Police investigating the kidnapping and murder of a woman in Seoul's affluent Gangnam District have arrested a man believed to be the mastermind of the crime, and also detained his wife.



The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant early on Saturday for the suspect, only identified by his family name of Yoo, on the charge of murder for hire, citing a flight risk and possible evidence tampering.



The Seoul Suseo Police Station also took his wife into custody under the same allegations.



The man faces charges of aiding and abetting robbery and murder, as the police suspect he paid a deposit to one of the three main culprits, identified as 36-year-old Lee Kyeong-woo, to kidnap and murder the 48-year-old female victim.



Investigators apprehended Yoo and his wife, who had sent a total of 40 million won to Lee in 2021, at a department store in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday after detecting contact between the two following the murder.



Lee allegedly demanded an additional 60 million won from Yoo between last Wednesday night, immediately following the crime and last Friday afternoon when he was apprehended by authorities. Police believe the sum is the remainder of pledged payment.



While Yoo has admitted to meeting Lee, he has denied taking out a murder contract on the victim. The police are looking into the fact that the suspect and his wife were embroiled in a number of civil lawsuits with the victim regarding cryptocurrency investments.