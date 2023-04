Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League scored his 100th goal in the league, becoming the first Asian to hit the milestone.Son scored an opener in the tenth minute in a match against Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on Saturday, contributing to the team's 2-1 victory along with Harry Kane who scored in the second half.The goal was Son's eleventh goal of the season and 100th Premier League goal.Son scored 41 goals in the German Budesliga for Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen before joining Tottenham in August 2015.Son, who is now in his eighth season with the Spurs, becomes the first Asian player to score 100 goals in the Premier League and is also just the 34th player in Premier League history to reach the milestone.