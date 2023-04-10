Menu Content

Churches Celebrate Easter, Yoon Issues Easter Message

Written: 2023-04-09 12:59:59

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol issued an Easter message Sunday, saying his government will work hard to build a warm society.

The president said in a Facebook post that the resurrection of Jesus is a message of salvation that mankind can be reborn by practicing love, adding he wishes the love of Jesus will fill the entire world.

Cathedrals and churches across the nation will mark Easter on Sunday with Mass and worship services.

A total of 72 Protestant denominations and 17 Protestant associations representing different cities and provinces will gather at 4 p.m.at Youngnak Presbyterian Church in Seoul for their annual joint Easter service.

The Catholic community will also hold Easter Mass around the country. Cardinal Archbishop of Seoul Peter Chung Soon-taick celebrated Mass at Seoul’s Myeongdong Cathedral at noon.

A large-scale Easter parade involving some four-thousand people will also be held for the first time in downtown Seoul from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with traffic to be closed in stages around Gwanghwamun Square until 10 p.m.
