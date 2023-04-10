Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

KHNP Suspends Operation of Kori-2 Reactor

Written: 2023-04-09 13:21:44Updated: 2023-04-09 17:20:47

KHNP Suspends Operation of Kori-2 Reactor

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation has suspended the Kori-2 nuclear reactor after its 40-year operating permit ran out at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The reactor could have continued to operate until it expired if the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company (KHNP) had started the necessary procedures around 2020 but failed to do so due to the nuclear phase-out policy of the previous Moon Jae-in administration.

The procedures for continuing its operations, including safety inspections and improvements, require around three to four years to complete. Even if the process is expedited, the reactor is expected to be suspended for at least two years and two months.

On March 30, the KHNP submitted an application to the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission for a permit to operate the reactor with the goal of starting up again in June 2025.

The No. 2 reactor at the Kori Nuclear Power Plant, located in Busan, started its commercial operations as the country's third nuclear reactor 40 years ago on April 9, 1983.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >