National Debt to Increase over 60 Tln Won This Year

Photo : KBS News

The country's national debt is expected to increase by over 60 trillion won this year, with the annual increase surpassing 100 trillion won for the past three years.According to the statement of government accounts for the fiscal year of 2022, debt held by central and local governments came to one-thousand-67 trillion won last year.The national debt, which marked 680-point-five trillion won in 2018, rose to 732-point-two trillion won in 2019, 970-point-seven trillion won in 2021 and surpassed one-thousand trillion or one quadrillion won last year.The figure grew by 42-point-seven trillion won in 2019, but the growth pace quickened with 132-point-four trillion won in 2020, 124-point-one trillion won in 2021, and 97 trillion won in 2022, increasing by around 100 trillion won for the past three years.According to the 2023 budget passed by the National Assembly late last year, sovereign debt will mark one-thousand-134-point-four trillion won this year, increasing 66-point-seven trillion won from a year earlier, or increasing 100 million won per minute.