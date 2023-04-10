Top Office Announces 15 More Policy Tasks based on Public Suggestions

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has announced 15 policy tasks for people's livelihoods based on public suggestions.The top office unveiled the policy tasks in a press release on Sunday in the areas of support for vulnerable groups, fairness and the public's right to know, public safety, and inconveniences in daily life.For vulnerable groups such as low-income households and the self-employed, the top office selected policy tasks, including one to expand the eligibility to apply for after-school care in elementary schools to families with multiple children and pregnant women.As for measures to improve fairness and the public's right to know, the top office picked a policy of encouraging companies to disclose working conditions such as wages in job postings, saying that it is for a fair recruitment culture that guarantees job seekers' the right to know and choose.In the area of public safety and inconveniences in daily life, the top office selected the policy task of rationalizing urban speed limit regulations and adjusting the locations of pedestrian crossings.The presidential office announced 17 policy tasks in December last year and has reviewed possible tasks among over 15-thousand public suggestions that it accepted during the fourth quarter last year.Following deliberation by a relevant panel, the top office chose 15 tasks out of 405 candidates.