‘Leaked Pentagon Docs Reveal US Spying on S. Korea’s Presidential Office’

Written: 2023-04-10 06:48:27Updated: 2023-04-10 10:49:12

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has reportedly spied on its close allies including South Korea regarding its efforts to deal with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The New York Times on Saturday reported on a trove of Pentagon documents leaked through social media that it said exposed Washington’s secret intelligence gathering not only on Moscow but also its closest allies including Ukraine, Israel, the U.K. and South Korea.

According to the report, the leaked documents involved at least two discussions on South Korea’s internal deliberations over whether to give the U.S. artillery shells that can be used in Ukraine despite its policy against providing lethal aid.

The newspaper said former National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han and former presidential secretary for foreign affairs Yi Mun-hui were captured discussing concerns that the U.S. may not be the end user of South Korea’s ammunition and thus create a misunderstanding ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the U.S. later this month.

The documents also indicate how the U.S. picked up Seoul’s internal debates, noting the information was from “a signals intelligence report,” referring to intercepted communications ranging from phone calls to electronic messages.
