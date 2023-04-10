Top Office to Discuss Alleged Eavesdropping on S. Korea with US

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Sunday that necessary discussions will be held with Washington over a media report that the U.S. has gathered intelligence on South Korea.A senior official of the presidential office relayed the stance in a media briefing on Sunday afternoon, saying the top office will come up with its response by looking into precedents and reactions by other countries.The presidential office reportedly convened a meeting presided over by new National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong on Sunday to review and discuss the New York Times report of leaked Pentagon documents appearing to show that the U.S. eavesdropped on Seoul’s concerns over potentially providing Ukraine with ammunitions.President Yoon Suk Yeol also reportedly instructed officials to carefully look into the matter, according to Yonhap News.In response to the New York Times report that Washington intercepted Seoul’s internal debates over selling artillery shells to Poland as a way of swiftly providing ammunition to Ukraine, the presidential office said Seoul’s stance on not providing lethal weapons remains unchanged.