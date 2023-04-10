Rare Parliamentary Committee to Review Election System Revisions

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will convene a rare committee from Monday to discuss possible revisions of the election system ahead of the general elections next year.The parliamentary committee of the whole, the first of its kind in 20 years, will be held for four days through Thursday to come up with a trans-partisan consensus on how to revise the election system.A total of 100 lawmakers, including 54 members of the main opposition Democratic Party and 38 from the ruling People Power Party, will attend the four rounds of discussions to review earlier proposals by the parliamentary special committee on political reform.Key to the discussions is the possible replacement of the current single-member electorate system with the multi-member district system and whether to revise the semi-proportional representation system.Under the current system, the number of parliamentary seats assigned to a party is determined by the number of single-seat constituencies won plus possible additional seats linked to the rate of overall votes won by the party.Critics have said the system has motivated major parties to create ad-hoc satellite parties ahead of elections to secure more proportional votes before merging back with those affiliates after the elections.