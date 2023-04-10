Menu Content

S. Korean Lawmakers Criticize Japan’s UNESCO Bid for Sado Mine

Written: 2023-04-10 09:33:21Updated: 2023-04-10 10:44:27

Photo : YONHAP News

Several South Korean lawmakers visiting Tokyo have called for international cooperation to oppose UNESCO World Heritage Site status for a Japanese mine connected to its wartime forced labor.

An Min-suk and Lim Jong-seong of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and Yang Jung-suk, a former DP member who is now independent, issued a joint statement in a press conference on Sunday saying Japan’s push to list the Sado Mine conflicts with the spirit of UNESCO.

They pledged to continue international solidarity to prevent the world heritage designation in light of Japan’s distorted historical account that conceals facts about forced labor imposed on Korean laborers and related human rights abuses.

In its application for World Heritage Site listing for the mine, Tokyo limited the listing to the Edo period in an apparent attempt to avoid its controversial history regarding forced labor during World War II.

The three South Korean lawmakers urged Tokyo to withdraw the application, refrain from distorting history and reveal the truth.
