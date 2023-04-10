US Looking into Reports on Surveillance of S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington reportedly said it will look into recent media reports that the U.S. government has allegedly spied on senior South Korean officials discussing the provision of artillery to Ukraine.According to Yonhap News on Monday, the U.S. Department of Defense said on Sunday that it will review the matter in its response to the South Korean news outlet’s inquiry, adding that it called for an official investigation by the Department of Justice.It is a reiteration of the Pentagon’s statement announced earlier following the spread of its leaked documents via social media since Friday.While The New York Times quoted Washington officials as saying the documents appear to be legitimate despite at least one being modified, there is also speculation that they are a possible fabrication by Russia.It is not the first time Washington has been accused of surveilling Seoul, with the British newspaper The Guardian reporting in 2013 on classified documents acquired via former CIA contractor Edward Snowden appearing to show that the South Korean Embassy in the US was bugged.