The number of daily COVID-19 cases stood above four-thousand nationwide on Monday.According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, as of 12 a.m., four-thousand-five people tested positive for the virus, including eight from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative total to 30 million-918-thousand.The latest daily tally is 344 lower than a week earlier, and down by 195 compared to two weeks prior.The daily average for the past seven-day period stood at ten-thousand-652, with weekday tallies staying above ten-thousand.The number of critically ill patients in the hospital remained unchanged from the day before at 127, while eight people succumbed to the virus, raising the death toll to 34-thousand-332.